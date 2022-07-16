Denis Suarez’s Celta Vigo future unclear as three La Liga teams weigh up moves

Denis Suarez is one the finest midfielders in La Liga currently, but there is little doubt that his club Celta Vigo want to get rid of him. Yet they are struggling to do so.

A long-running dispute between Suarez and President Carlos Mourino has ensured that he will be on his way out. Asked whether Espanyol would be interested in Suarez, Sporting Director Domingo Catoira ruled Los Pericos out of the race, as per Estadio Deportivo.

“Denis Suarez fits in every team, but understanding the market as it is, the club at which plays and the salary hit that comes with the footballer, we are not considering it [a move].”

“It’s not just in his case, but also that of other players of that level. One thing is being on the market, then, we will see – but it isn’t something we are looking for.”

Those high wages are proving a stumbling block, with other teams first assessing other options. Both Sevilla and Real Betis like the player, but the cost is proving too much in comparison with other targets.

Los Nervionenses are primarily looking at Isco and Jose Campana as midfield reinforcements, while Los Verdiblancos are interested in Houssem Aouar and Dani Ceballos. The third team interested is Villarreal, but the Yellow Submarine may first try to tempt Giovani Lo Celso back to the club after a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.

It appears options are running somewhat thin on the ground for Suarez. With the threat of Celta President Mourino that he will be exiled to the stands in the background, no doubt the pressure to lower his demands will grow.