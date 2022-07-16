Celta Vigo loan out Mexican star just six months after arrival

Celta Vigo raking changes continue as the Galician club looks to reshape their squad, with Mexican international Orbelin Pineda the latest casualty.

The club announced he would be leaving on loan to AEK Athens after just six months in Vigo. The 26-year-old midfielder is highly-rated in Mexico and has 45 caps to his name. Many had anticipated his move to Celta on a free from Cruz Azul in January, but he struggled to win game time under Eduardo Coudet.

Since his arrival, Coudet has trusted him with just 7 appearances and according to Mundo Deportivo, the player requested to leave as a result. It is worth noting that just months away from a World Cup, Orbelin may have wanted to ensure his place on the plane to Qatar.

Nonetheless it will once again draw into question the recruitment strategy at Celta. Currently the club is looking for an exit for Denis Suarez, while Brais Mendez has already left this summer leaving Celta somewhat short in midfield. Only Swedish teenager Williot Swedberg has arrived in their stead and under fire President Carlos Mourino will likely be called into action.