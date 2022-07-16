Bayern Munich step up Matthijs de Ligt race as Robert Lewandowski is confirmed

Bayern Munich will increase their offer for Matthijs de Ligt as Robert Lewandowski leaves the club.

Lewandowski’s transfer saga has dominated news surrounding the Bundesliga champions this summer after the Polish international informed the club he wanted to leave.

Despite Bayern’s initial determination to retain the veteran striker they have now sanctioned his move to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have finally seen their offer accepted at the Allianz Arena, and he is expected to fly out to the United States to join up with the La Blaugrana squad in Miami.

With Lewandowski’s future now wrapped up, Bayern will turn their attention to reinvesting the €50m received from Barcelona to improving their squad.

Sadio Mane and Ryan Gravenberch have already joined the German superpower, and as per reports from Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, de Ligt is the next target.

After #Lewandowski’s sale #BayernMunich will increase the bid to #Juventus to try to sign Matthijs #DeLigt, who has already agreed personal terms for a contract until 2027 (€12M/year). #transfers https://t.co/7vDE422obK — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 15, 2022

The new cash injection will bring Bayern closer to meeting Juventus’ €90m asking price for the Dutch centre back.