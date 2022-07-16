Bayern Munich confirm Robert Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona

Bayern Munich have officially announced the departure of Robert Lewandowski, his destination being Barcelona.

The 33-year-old Polish forward has been linked extensively with a move to Spain ever since announcing his desire to leave Bayern publicly at the end of the Bundesliga season.

Despite two months of hardball from Bayern’s hierarchy, a move has finally been agreed. News first started breaking on Friday evening before CEO Oliver Kahn confirmed the move on Saturday afternoon, followed by the official announcement.

Board member for sport @Brazzo: "Robert Lewandowski has been incredible for FC Bayern. We have spoken at great length with FC Barcelona and sorted out the details. He will pay us a final visit after the US trip and we will drink a coffee. We would like to wish him all the best." — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) July 16, 2022

Within the statement, Bayern President Herbert Hainer thanked Lewandowski for all of his work and said that Lewandowski was ‘incredible’ during his 8 years at the club.

Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic also wished him the best and confirmed that he would return to Bavaria for a public send off after Barcelona’s preseason tour in the United States of America.

“Robert Lewandowski has done great things for FC Bayern. We spoke at length with our colleagues from Barcelona and clarified the details. He said farewell this morning. After our trip to the USA, he’ll come back one more time and we’ll have a coffee together. We wish him every success at his new club.”

Lewandowski leaves Bayern after 344 goals and 72 assists in 375 appearances. His list of honours, including 10 Bundesliga titles, four German Cups and a Champions League is a testament to his winning instinct, something Barcelona could benefit from.

The pressure now shifts to Xavi Hernandez, who will be have the task of fitting Barcelona’s attack together. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have to drop to the bench as Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha compete for the positions around him.