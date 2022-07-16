Atletico Madrid set for stadium name change

Atletico Madrid will confirm their new stadium naming rights partner at a ceremony next week.

Los Rojiblancos have been working on an evolving deal to secure a new main partner, for the temporarily named Estadio Metropolitano, after five years of being sponsored by Wanda.

Chinese conglomerate Wanda provided a key funding injection to finance Atletico’s historic move to the arena at the start of 2017/18, from their previous home at the Estadio Ramon Vicente Calderon.

Wanda confirmed their intention not to renew their agreement with Atletico with reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming Civitas or Allianz will be the new name attached the stadium.

Alongside the announcement on July 19, Atletico will also update their plans for the Ciudad Deportiva project outside their home ground in the surrounding Canillejas area.

Atletico have already unveiled their new home and away kits for the 2022/23 season with cryptocurrency firm Whale Finn confirmed as the shirt sponsor for the upcoming campaign.