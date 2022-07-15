Zbigniew Boniek claims Robert Lewandowski will complete Barcelona switch

Barcelona will wrap up a deal for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski in the coming days.

La Blaugrana have been tracking the veteran striker since last month as part of an ambitious project to bring him to Catalonia.

Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing, with reports from Diario Sport claiming Barcelona have submitted three offers of €30m, €32m and most recently €40m, plus €10m, in add ons.

Bayern are likely to hold out for €50m up front to secure a deal, and Barcelona can stretch to that, if they offload other players in the coming weeks.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the deal will be wrapped up this weekend with former Poland international Zbigniew Boniek confident the transfer is already done.

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday – he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/nmodHuNscw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

“The fact that Robert Lewandowski will play for FC Barcelona is 100% certain”, as per quotes from the Polish FA president carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona have confirmed one transfer in excess of €50m this week after signing Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United.