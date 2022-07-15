Takefusa Kubo edges closer to Real Sociedad move

Real Madrid starlet Takefusa Kubo looks set to Real Sociedad in the coming days.

The Japanese international joined Los Blancos in 2019, after spending time within the Barcelona’s La Masia set up, but he has not made a senior appearance for the Spanish champions.

The 21-year-old has spent the last three seasons out on loan, at Real Mallorca, Getafe, Villarreal, before returning to Mallorca in 2021.

La Real have previously tried to sign Kubo and they are pushing again for him ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Basque giants were tracking a loan offer for Kubo but reports from Marca claim they will now seal a full transfer.

Sociedad’s determination to sign him permanently has tipped the balance and he is expected to sign a five year contract at the Estadio Anoeta.

If a deal is completed in time, Kubo will join the La Real squad on pre-season duty in Germany later this month, with their La Liga campaign kicking off away at Cadiz on August 14.