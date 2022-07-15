Serge Gnabry makes decision on his future amid Chelsea and Real Madrid interest

Despite reported interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid, Serge Gnabry has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who says Gnabry always wanted to stay.

Madrid are potentially in the market for a wide forward this summer. They currently have Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio as their principal options out on the right wing but it’s expected that the latter is going to depart for pastures new sooner rather than later. If and when he does, they were considering Gnabry.

Because the German international only had a year left on his contract and his future at Bayern had been in doubt. But that seems cleared up now. The 27-year-old, who joined Bayern in the summer of 2017 from Werder Bremen, is one of the finest attackers in the European game. Gnabry, who has scored 20 goals in the 34 games he’s played for Germany, has a record that stands at 64 goals and 40 assists in 171 games for Bayern.