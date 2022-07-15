Rodrigo de Paul turns down approaches from two European clubs to stay at Atletico Madrid

Rodrigo de Paul wants to stay at Atletico Madrid despite reports that Tottenham Hotspur and Fiorentina have made a play for him. That’s according to TMW. The Argentine, whose contract with Atletico runs to the summer of 2026, is going nowhere.

De Paul joined Atletico from Italian side Udinese in the summer of 2021 to much fanfare – he had just played a starring role in the Argentina side that beat Brazil in Rio de Janeiro to win their first major title since 1993 in the Copa America. But, admittedly in an Atletico side that malfunctioned collectively, he endured a tough year. He’s not disheartened, however. He’s focused.

De Paul, who’s earned 41 caps for Argentina and scored two goals, will be determined to travel to the upcoming Qatar World Cup in the best form possible. He’ll also be keen to help Atletico improve on last year’s third-placed finish and try to win La Liga.