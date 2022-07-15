Real Madrid offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane according to a report by Marca. The 26-year-old has a contract in place until the summer of 2025 with the German club. The link came up because Sane shares an agent with Luka Jovic, who’s just left Madrid to join Fiorentina.

But Madrid aren’t considering making a move for the German international at the time of writing. Their primary focus is securing exits this summer, with the likes of Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos expected to depart for pastures new. Should those be executed successfully, there’s a chance they could re-enter the market and bring in another forward.

Sane began his career with Schalke, breaking into the Bundesliga side’s first team in 2014. After two seasons there he secured a move to Manchester City, spending the next four years in England before joining Bayern in the summer of 2020.