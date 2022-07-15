Real Betis and Sevilla understood to be Isco’s two most likely destinations

Isco’s future is still undecided two weeks after his contract with Real Madrid expired on June 30th according to Diario AS. Offers haven’t been lacking and some of them came close to the €6m net per season he earned at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Roma, Galatasaray and Newcastle United all offered him close to that and one offer from Qatar exceeded it. But it’s not money the Andalusian is after – he wants to stay in La Liga unless a Champions League club from abroad comes in for him. And the two most likely destinations for him are in the same city.

That city is Seville, with Real Betis and Sevilla both interested in him. But neither club are in a position to pay Isco the kind of money his aforementioned suitors are. Despite this, it’s understood he’s willing to cut his salary in half to stay in Spain. And he likes the idea of playing in the Champions League with Sevilla, who have finished in the top four three years running.