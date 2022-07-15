Nahuel Molina deal with Atletico Madrid all but done

Atletico Madrid may have their Kieran Trippier replacement, six months after the England international left for Newcastle United. Despite the arrival of Daniel Wass in the January window, there was little pretence from anyone that he was anything more than a stopgap in the right-back position and injury kept him from being so.

Football Italia have reported on a story being run by both Tuttomercato and Skysport Italia, claiming that Udinese’s Nahuel Molina is about to sign for Atleti. The 24-year-old will move to Madrid in a deal that involves both cash and the exchange of Nehuen Perez, who spent last season on loan in Udine.

Reports began to emerge about interest from Atleti in April, with Molina putting in an impressive campaign in Italy, involving 7 goals and 5 assists from defence. The proud owner of the right-back spot for Argentina under Lionel Scaloni, he represents the personality that manager Diego Simeone covets.

If he could replicate that marauding presence down the right it would go a long way to ensuring Atletico Madrid have a better season this time round. Between the doubtful showings of Sime Vrsaljko and the muffling of Marcos Llorente’s best talents during the second half of last season, the position became a problem that unbalanced the whole formation.