Manchester City still working to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester City are still working to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion according to Fabrizio Romano. Oleksandr Zinchenko, who plays in the same position as the former Barcelona man, is expected to leave for Arsenal.

Cucurella joined Brighton in summer 2021 and quickly established himself as one of the most promising left-backs in the Premier League. Technically gifted and tenacious in equal measure, he would make an excellent signing for his fellow Catalan Pep Guardiola. He made 39 appearances across all competitions for Brighton last year.

Cucurella, 23, was born in Alella in Catalonia and took his first steps as a football with Espanyol before joining Barcelona at the age of 14. He made his debut for Barcelona B four years later but failed to establish himself in the first team at Camp Nou. He joined Getafe in the summer of 2020 after successful loan spells in consecutive seasons at Eibar and Getafe.