Karim Benzema to miss US El Clasico clash with Barcelona

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema will miss their pre-season El Clasico showdown with Barcelona.

Los Blancos are due to travel to the United States for a warm up tour ahead of the 2022/23 La Liga campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti has the majority of his first team squad back in training already but Benzema is still absent due to an extended break for the Frenchman.

The 34-year-old was granted extra time off, due to his international call up with France in June, on the back of a demanding season for the veteran striker.

Ancelotti will not rush his star man back and he will fly separately to their base in California.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Benzema will land in the US on July 19th, with just three training sessions before the Barcelona game, in Las Vegas on July 29.

He could be included for their final match of the tour, against an MLS All-Star XI, in Chicago on August 2.