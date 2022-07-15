Joan Laporta will not force Frenkie de Jong sale

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has dismissed reports of the club being forced to sell Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong is being tracked by Premier League giants Manchester United with Barcelona aiming for a deal in the region of €85m.

However, despite La Blaugrana being open to a possible exit, de Jong has maintained his stance to stay in Catalonia next season.

Laporta has stated his preference to retain the Dutch international at the Camp Nou but insisted he would be required to take a wage cut.

De Jong’s representatives have been in talks with Laporta in recent days on a compromise to defer wages and salary reductions.

United will now be forced to wait and assess the progression of negotiations and Laporta had a firm message over the situation.

“It’s not true we being are forced to sell Frenkie de Jong, that’s not correct”, as per reports from Marca.

“Frenkie’s trip to the United States will be decided by Xavi and I understand he will travel.”

If De Jong does travel with the squad to the United States that will not end the speculation with United prepared to wait until August to complete a possible deal.