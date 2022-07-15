Getafe complete the signing of Fabrizio Angileri from River Plate

Getafe have completed the signing of Fabrizio Angileri from River Plate according to a report by Marca. The Italian-Argentine left-back was Quique Sanchez-Flores’ chosen target and will serve as the long sought-after replacement for Marc Cucurella.

Angileri wasn’t short of suitors, with several Spanish and Italian clubs interested in securing his services, but he’s Getafe-bound. He’s signed a deal at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez that commits his future to the Madrid side for at least the next four seasons after joining on a free transfer from Argentine giants River.

And he enjoyed real success in Buenos Aires, playing 170 games for the club and contributing seven goals and 30 assists. With River he won the Argentine Cup, the Argentine Supercup, the Copa Libertadores, the Recopa Sudamericana and the league title. His presentation will take place tomorrow morning after training. Getafe finished 15th in La Liga last year and will look to improve.