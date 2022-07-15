Frenkie de Jong’s agent reject Manchester United’s final offer

Frenkie de Jong’s transfer saga with Manchester United could be nearing a conclusion in the coming days as he pushes to stay at Barcelona.

The Dutch international has been tracked by the Premier League giants since the start of June as Erik ten Hag looks to reinforce his squad ahead of the 2022/23 season.

However, despite Barcelona’s rumoured openness to a deal, de Jong has consistently stated his desire to remain in Catalonia, and reject a move to Manchester.

The La Blaugrana hierarchy have repeatedly made requests for de Jong to take a pay cut, and defer owed wages, or accept United’s offer.

Despite the growing tension, de Jong has maintained his position, and his agent has informed United the deal is off.

According to reports from Diario Sport, his representative, Ali Dursun, met with United CEO Richard Arnold to convey de Jong’s wish to stay in Spain and firmly reject their latest offer.