Frenkie de Jong tells the Barcelona dressing room he has no intention of leaving the club

The drawn-out transfer saga involving Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona and Manchester United is continuing to rumble on according to Diario AS. Barcelona have agreed to sell Frenkie to United for a total sum of €85m but the Dutchman is refusing to leave.

Barcelona need to sell him to be able to register Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto. They’re even considering preventing him from joining the Catalan squad for their pre-season camp in the United States. But despite this, De Jong has told the dressing room that he won’t leave Barcelona. It’s the club of his dreams and the city he loves more than any other.

Xavi Hernandez is managing the situation carefully but Frenkie is understood to be upset with him, too. He’s given the green light to the sale but would be happy for the Dutchman to stay with the club and work with him next season.