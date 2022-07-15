Cristiano Ronaldo rejects two offers but sees Thomas Tuchel close door on Chelsea move

Thomas Tuchel has turned down the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo according to Fabrizio Romano. The German wants players of a different profile to the Manchester United striker. Cristiano has turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and MLS.

Cristiano is determined to leave Old Trafford this summer as his desire is to compete in the Champions League next season. His ambition is to draw level with Paco Gento by winning a sixth European Cup – he’s won one with United, in 2008, as well as four with Real Madrid between 2014 and 2018.

But United won’t be dining at European football’s top table in 2022/23. They only just about scraped into the Europa League, finishing sixth in the Premier League, just ahead of West Ham United. Cristiano contributed 24 goals in 38 appearances for United last season – he still has a lot to offer. But he does need to be accommodated in his current, less-mobile guise.