Chelsea close in on the signing of Barcelona target Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea are closing in on the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly according to Fabrizio Romano. The Senegalese centre-back, who had been a target of Barcelona, has signed a four-year deal with the option of a further season for a fee of €40m.

Koulibaly successfully completed his medical in London and is now on his way to Los Angeles to join Thomas Tuchel’s squad for their pre-season campaign in the United States. Koulibaly, 31, brings quality and a wealth of experience to a Chelsea defence in serious need of reinforcements.

Koulibaly has 62 caps for the Senegalese national team and led them to glory in the most recent African Cup of Nations. He joined Napoli back in the summer of 2014 and has since established himself as one of the finest defenders in the world, making 317 appearances for the club across all competitions and helping them win both a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana.