Cesc Fabregas set for shock Serie B move

Former Spanish international Cesc Fabregas is reportedly edging closer to a decision on where he will be playing in 2022/23.

Fabregas previously hinted at former coaches offering him a chance to extend his career but he is determined to secure a fresh challenge in the coming weeks.

According Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the former Barcelona schemer has rejected a move to Las Palmas, and will sign a two-year contract with Serie B club Como.

The move is a left field option for Fabregas but he could be tempted by the chance to play in Italy for the first time in his career.

After leaving the La Masia academy for Arsenal in 2003, Fabregas became a club legend in North London, with over 300 appearances for the Gunners.

He returned to Barcelona in 2011, and won a La Liga title, plus a World Cup and two European titles with La Roja.

A move back to England with Chelsea in 2014 triggered more success, with two Premier League titles, before joining AS Monaco in 2019.