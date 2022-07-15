Bruno Genesio rejects Samuel Umtiti injury rumours as Rennes transfer collapses

Rennes boss Bruno Genesio has issued message of support to Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti following a breakdown in transfer talks with the French international.

The Ligue 1 side were heavily linked with a move for Umtiti as Barcelona finally looked to have offloaded their injury prone centre back.

However, despite positivity from both camps on a deal, rumours have grown over Umtiti’s injury record blocking an agreement, due to a failed medical in France.

The transfer saga is over but Genesio has sought to clarify the club’s position and offer his backing to Umtiti in finding a new club.

“I’m sorry for the false information that has been released”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I’m sorry for Sam, but he did not come for a medical examination, let alone a test that was not conclusive.”

Rennes will now turn their attention elsewhere, as Genesio hunts for defensive reinforcements, and Umtiti will stay at Barcelona until a new offer comes in.

The former Lyon man has been earmarked for sale since 2020 but the Catalans have been unable to secure an exit deal for the 28-year-old.