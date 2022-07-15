Botafogo preparing unique offer to keep Matheus Nascimento amid interest from Real Madrid

Botafogo are determined to retain the services of wonderkid Matheus Nascimento despite strong interest from Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid according to Marca. Nascimento is 18 years of age and Botafogo have promised to make him an incredible offer.

John Textor, the club’s American owner, has said that Botafogo are going to make the starlet a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the likes of which never seen by a Brazilian footballer. As well as being lucrative financially it would also enable him to play on loan for three months each season in one of his European clubs.

Nascimento’s current deal with Botafogo expires in the summer of 2023 and his release clause is set at €50m. Despite his age, Nascimento has already made 43 appearances for Botafogo across all competitions, contributing eight goals and two assists. The centre-forward, born and raised in Niteroi in Rio de Janeiro, has so far spent his entire career at Botafogo.