Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany comments on their interest in Jules Kounde

Barcelona are plotting moves for Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde now that they’ve secured the signatures of Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan club are moving aggressively.

Barcelona have already made concrete offers for Lewandowski but are approaching the Kounde situation differently. The Sevilla centre-back is back in Spain recovering from injury and it’s understood Barcelona aren’t going to move for him until Lewandowski is locked down. Monchi, Sevilla’s sporting director, has confirmed that there’s been no contact from Barcelona yet.

When Barcelona do come for Kounde, it’s thought they’ll try to entice the Andalusian club into partaking in a part-exchange that would see Memphis Depay and/or Sergino Dest head to the Sanchez-Pizjuan. Whether Sevilla are open to such an arrangement – or would rather cold, hard cash – isn’t yet known. Kounde is their prized asset and they won’t sell on the cheap.

“Kounde to Barcelona? I’m not going to comment on other players,” Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has said. “We’re working on opportunities and we’ll follow Xavi [Hernandez]’s plan. Patience is needed.”