Barcelona close in on the signing of Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been informed that they stand no chance of landing Robert Lewandowski this summer. The Bayern Munich striker is close to joining Barcelona and that’s always been the move he wanted according to Fabrizio Romano.

Lewandowski agreed personal terms with Barcelona four months ago – a three-year deal is in place. It’s only a matter of time before the announcement is made official. And it’s a huge move – Barcelona have been desperate to replace Lionel Messi’s goals ever since he left last summer. In Lewandowski they’re bringing in one of the most lethal forwards in Europe.

Lewandowski, who’s earned 132 caps for the Polish national team and scored 76 goals, joined Bayern in 2013 and has since won everything there is to win with the Bavarian club. He’s scored 344 goals in 375 games for them to date and in the process become one of the most feared strikers in the game.