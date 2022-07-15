Atletico Madrid’s Victor Mollejo set for Real Zaragoza loan

Atletico Madrid striker Victor Mollejo will join up with Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza on a season long loan deal in the coming days.

The former Spain U20 international returned to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano after another low key loan spell away from the Spanish capital.

Mollejo netted just three goals in 41 league games in 2021/22 as Tenerife missed out to Girona in the second tier promotion final.

That goal tally follows a similar pattern of underwhelming performances after disappointing stints at Deportivo la Coruna, Getafe and Real Mallorca, either side of making his senior Los Rojiblancos debut in 2019.

However, as per reports from Marca, Mollejo will now join Giuliano Simeone in making a loan switch to the Estadio La Romareda.

There is no indication if Atletico will push for a purchase clause to be included in the deal as he still has two years left on his current deal in Madrid.