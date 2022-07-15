Atletico Madrid tracking Arsenal star William Saliba

Atletico Madrid could make a renewed transfer move for Arsenal defender William Saliba this month.

Saliba is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners, despite joining them in a £27m deal from St Etienne back in 2019, with three seasons spent out on loan.

He rejected the chance to make his move to Marseille permanent this summer with the French international determined to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s main plans in 2022/23.

However, with Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes established as Arteta’s first choice defensive pairing, his starting opportunities could still be limited in North London.

According to exclusive reports from The Independent, Saliba is frustrated over his potential role next season, and will move on if he is not assured of a regular place.

Atletico could now rival Marseille in a bidding war with Arsenal valuing Saliba at around £35m based on his impressive performances in Ligue 1 last season.