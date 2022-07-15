Atletico Madrid confirm Juventus pre-season friendly plan

Atletico Madrid have confirmed plans for their final pre-season game ahead of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

Los Rojiblancos travel across the Spanish capital to neighbours Getafe in their first game of the domestic season with the fixture set for August 15.

The majority of Diego Simeone’s squad returned for medical testing and pre-season training on July 13 ahead of four scheduled warm up games.

Players involved in June’s international window have been given an extended summer break and those squad members will join the camp at Los Angeles de San Rafael in Segovia next week.

📆 𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔 📌 Jugaremos contra la @juventusfces en la pretemporada 2022/23 🗓 Domingo 7 de agosto ⏰ 20:45 hora peninsular española 🏟 Bloomfield Stadium ➡ https://t.co/sr7SmYrjjj pic.twitter.com/NNSf6zizS1 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 15, 2022

Simeone’s side take on Numancia on July 27 ahead of facing Manchester United in Oslo three days later.

Atletico then take on Cadiz in the Ramón de Carranza Trophy on August 4, before heading to Israel for their final outing.

The clash with Juventus has been delayed in planning but the club have now confirmed a meeting with the Serie A giants at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on August 7.