Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are in the running to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United according to a report by ESPN carried by Marca. Chelsea, however, have been ruled out as a potential destination for the 37-year-old Portuguese.

Cristiano is determined to leave Old Trafford this summer as his desire is to compete in the Champions League next season. His ambition is to draw level with Paco Gento by winning a sixth European Cup – he’s won one with United, in 2008, as well as four with Real Madrid between 2014 and 2018.

But United won’t be dining at European football’s top table in 2022/23. They only just about scraped into the Europa League, finishing sixth in the Premier League, just ahead of West Ham United. Cristiano contributed 24 goals in 38 appearances for United last season – he still has a lot to offer. But he does need to be accommodated in his current, less-mobile guise.