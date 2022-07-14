Watch: Gerard Pique seen listening to Shakira weeks after break-up

Gerard Pique has never been one to do things discreetly and unfortunately for him and former partner Shakira, their break-up wasn’t one of them either.

The Colombian icon met Pique during the filming of a music video at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where their romance began. However after 12 years and 2 children, the pair announced their separation at the beginning of last month.

Less than six weeks later, Pique was seen driving his car and was filmed at a traffic lights. In the video the music from the car can be heard – playing none other than the song ‘Inevitable’, sung by Shakira.

Shakira es tan brillante que Piqué pasa la tusa escuchando Inevitable. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/TaOjTvSewE — Jonny From The Block (@silapreto) July 14, 2022

No doubt this will spark rumours about Pique’s state of mind regarding the break-up. Given he was listening to the music loudly in central Barcelona, it seemed a somewhat evitable story.

With his private life all over the gossip columns and his dealings with the RFEF under scrutiny, many had questioned whether he could be fully focused on playing for Barcelona.

Still not fully recovered from injury, the Catalan defender seems to be facing an uphill battle to have people talking about his football again rather than his antics off the pitch.