Villarreal ready to battle Valencia and Real Sociedad for Almeria striker Umar Sadiq

Villarreal are pushing to sign Umar Sadiq from Almeria according to Fabrizio Romano. The Yellow Submarine are preparing to replace Salernitana-bound Boulaye Dia, although they’ll have to battle with other clubs including Real Sociedad and Valencia.

Villarreal made it to the semi-final of the Champions League last season only to lose to Liverpool but they underperformed domestically. They finished seventh in La Liga, missing out on not only the Champions League but also the Europa League. They’ll be the first Spanish club to compete in the Europa Conference League in 2022/23 and will look to perform better at home.

Signing Sadiq would certainly give them more strength in depth. The Nigerian, 25, has enjoyed a long and well-travelled career despite his relative youth but has really thrived since joining Almeria in the summer of 2020. He’s contributed 41 goals and 19 assists in 81 appearances across all competitions for the Andalusian outfit and earned seven caps for his country.