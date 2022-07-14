Thomas Tuchel opens up on Chelsea’s interest in Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Thomas Tuchel has spoken about Chelsea’s reported interest in Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The German coach said that he wouldn’t rule out signing another striker during this summer transfer window but that his priority is their defence.

And that’s fair. Chelsea have already lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona and they mightn’t be the only departures this close-season. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are both entering the final year of their contract at Camp Nou and have been connected with moves to Barcelona.

But Cristiano remains an interesting option for the West London outfit. They’re entering a new era under new ownership and have already made their first signing of the summer, bringing in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Signing Cristiano is an interesting prospect – from a commercial standpoint as much as a football one – but it would appear it’s something they’re keeping their powder dry regarding for the time being.