Thomas Tuchel makes decision on whether or not Chelsea push to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Thomas Tuchel has decided against signing Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea according to Fabrizio Romano. Jorge Mendes had held talks with Todd Boehly but the final decision belonged to Tuchel. And the German isn’t keen on the Manchester United striker.

Cristiano is now 37 years of age and is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer. United finished sixth in the Premier League last season and so missed out on Champions League football – Cristiano has no intention of playing in the Europa League.

The Portuguese dreams of drawing level with the great Paco Gento by winning a sixth European Cup – his record currently stands at five having won one with United back in 2008 and a remarkable four with Real Madrid between 2014 and 2018.

Cristiano felt like Chelsea offered a good bet to win his sixth but it appears that they haven’t returned his affections. The Portuguese is still a lethal goalscorer – he scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions last season for United – but he does need to be accommodated and indulged to fit into a modern system.