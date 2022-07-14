Ronaldo’s Real Valladolid confirm signing of Europa League winner

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario saw his Real Valladolid side relegated from La Liga two seasons previously and is taking action to ensure they remain there this season.

On Wednesday Valladolid announced their fifth signing of the summer and a fourth with top flight experience – Sergio Escudero. The left-back arrives on free transfer from Granada following the expiry of his contract and signs a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old returns to his city of origin for the first time since leaving, having passed through the youth ranks at Valladolid as a 10-year-old. With him he brings significant experience, having won two Europa Leagues and been called up to the national side.

Valladolid will likely be hoping to attack the top division with a little more verve than they did under Sergio Gonzalez, having scored more goals than any other team in Segunda. Escudero should aid that. Despite not being a regular all season with Granada last time out, he had Carlos Neva as competition, Escudero was a positive presence marauding forward in the final stages of their survival bid.