Paris Saint-Germain want to extend Lionel Messi’s contract at the Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain want to offer Lionel Messi a new contract according to a report by Marca. The Argentine’s current deal is set to expire in summer 2023 but PSG want to extend it to 2024. But Messi will only think about his future after the Qatar World Cup.

Messi joined PSG last summer from Barcelona after his contract at Camp Nou expired and it became evident that the Catalan club were unable financially to offer him a new deal. He won Ligue 1 with PSG in his first season in France but failed where it mattered – the Champions League. They were knocked out by Real Madrid.

Messi didn’t endure a bad season but his numbers weren’t what they usually are – he contributed eleven goals and 15 assists in the 34 appearances he made for PSG across all competitions. What’s evidently most important to him, however, is leading Argentina to glory in the World Cup. That’s his great dream.