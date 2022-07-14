Milan aren’t interested in signing free agent Luis Suarez despite reports

Milan aren’t interested in free agent Luis Suarez despite recent reports according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian club’s priority is to complete the signing of Charles de Ketelaere as soon as possible and negotiations with his club, Brugge, are ongoing.

Milan are living a good moment. They won the Scudetto last season, taking it from city rivals Internazionale. It was their first Serie A title win since way back in 2011. They’re keen to continue building an impressive project at San Siro and signing a 35-year-old veteran marksman who’s past his best doesn’t align with that.

Not that Suarez isn’t lethal. He’ll still score chances others wouldn’t and will succeed wherever he goes next. His contract with Atletico Madrid expired at the end of June after two successful seasons in the Spanish capital following his free transfer from Barcelona in 2020. It’s thought Suarez wants to stay in Europe to aid preparations for the Qatar World Cup.