Mesut Ozil leaves Fenerbahce for Turkish Super Lig rivals Istanbul Basaksehir

Mesut Ozil has left Fenerbahce and joined Istanbul Basaksehir on a one-year deal. The 33-year-old playmaker joined Fenerbahce from Arsenal just last year but has seen his contract terminated. Istanbul Basaksehir finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig.

Ozil played 36 games for Fenerbahce in total, contributing eight goals and three assists across all competitions as they finished second in the Turkish Super Lig. Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus has just been appointed as their new manager and will hope to mount a more convincing challenge for the title in 2022/23.

Ozil has endured an unusual end to a career that saw him achieve so much. The German began his journey in the Bundesliga with Schalke before making his name with Werder Bremen. He secured his big move to Real Madrid in 2010 and ended up spending three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu – contributing an impressive 27 goals and 80 assists in 159 games – before leaving for Arsenal. Ozil was part of the German side that won the 2014 World Cup.