Manchester United reach full agreement with Barcelona to sign Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United have reached a full agreement with Barcelona over the transfer of Frenkie de Jong according to Fabrizio Romano. The package is worth €85m – a guaranteed fee of €75m with the rest coming in add-ons. But Frenkie wants to stay.

And this has been the problem all summer. United are desperate to bring in the Dutchman to give new coach Erik ten Hag the creative force he wants to spearhead his tenure at Old Trafford. Barcelona are open to selling due to their financial issues and relative strength in midfield. But Frenkie’s not keen on leaving.

The 25-year-old, who’s recently got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, loves life in Barcelona and has been on the record as labelling the Catalan outfit his dream club. Leaving for a club in crisis and unable to even offer Champions League football next season – they’ll be playing in the Europa League in 2022/23 after finishing sixth in the Premier League last year – is unappealing.