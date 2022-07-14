Luka Jovic speaks on Carlo Ancelotti and his best role after Real Madrid departure

Much was made of Luka Jovic’s signing for Fiorentina last Friday, leaving Real Madrid after just three seasons. Having joined for €63m, it’s no surprise that the key talking point was that the Serbian was leaving for free, despite salary savings and a 50% sell-on clause.

Yet a large part of the reason he failed to make an impact at the club was the lack of trust in his abilities. Starts were few and far between for Jovic and when he was on the pitch he was asked to do the same job as Karim Benzema.

Speaking during his Fiorentina presentation, Jovic perhaps hinted at why things never worked out in Madrid.

“I have always played better in a two-man attack, but I have also played in other ways. That said, these details don’t matter to me, I just want to help the team. The rest depends on [manager VIncenzo] Italiano.”

Under both Zidane and Ancelotti, Jovic was almost always asked to play up front alone. It begs the question as to whether Real Madrid had factored this into their plan for the player.

Yet when it came to Ancelotti, Jovic only had good things to tell Marca.

“I haven’t spoken with him. Carlo is one the best managers of all time. For me it was an honour to have him as manager.”

He also declared himself a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, explaining his number choice was partly a homage to the Portuguese.

“I chose the number 7 because it was the only one that I liked and was available. I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, the best player of all time. I hope to do the same as he did in Italy.”