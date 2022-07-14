Las Palmas President confirms Barcelona deal for Alberto Moleiro is broken

Barcelona are at risk of losing out on the next big talent in Spanish football. Having unearthed a Spanish international in Pedri from Las Palmas just three seasons ago, they were hoping to repeat the trick with the next starlet of the production line in Alberto Moleiro.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been a regular for Las Palmas this season and attracting plenty of attention in the process. Las Palmas President was in Barcelona this week and speaking to Catalan Radio station Cadena SER, confirmed he had a deal in place for Moleiro.

“I had an agreement with Barca that has been broken. Barca needs time because right not [Financial] Fair Play does not allow them to sign him and I have the pressure of other clubs that want the footballer,” Ramirez explained, admitting there were offers from within Spain and from abroad.

Yet he didn’t close the door on Barcelona entirely, even if he he did make it clear that other clubs were playing on a level field.

“Is he still available? I have no issue with reopening conversations.”

“Now I have other options and I have no necessity to wait until Barca decides.”

As Barcelona have already seen through their own signing of Pedri, missing out on these players can be extremely costly. No doubt if Moleiro does go on to star at the top level elsewhere, the backlash will hit the Barcelona leadership hard.