La Liga clubs descend on the UK as Premier League sides look to elite Spanish opposition ahead of new season

The weekend of July 30-31 sees an incredible 10 matches between LaLiga clubs and Premier League opponents in pre-season.

Fans eager for an early taste of European competition are in for a treat this month, with a LaLiga vs. Premier League extravaganza across the UK.

With Premier League sides putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the new season, they continue to look to LaLiga to provide top-notch opposition. The weekend of July 30 sees eight Spanish teams compete in 10 matches across the country with a chance for UK fans to see the best of Spain and England face off against each other.

Sevilla FC face two Premier League tests, travelling to Arsenal before an enticing match at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, while Villarreal CF have their own double header against Southampton and Fulham. Basque duo Real Sociedad and Athletic Club take on Bournemouth and Newcastle United respectively, with Real Betis pitting their wits in west London against Brentford.

RCD Espanyol face a trip to Brighton, and Valencia CF’s game at Nottingham Forrest rounds off Saturday’s action, while Rayo Vallecano grace the turf at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The action does not stop there, with South Korea playing host to Sevilla’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on July 16, Wolverhampton Wanderers visiting Deportivo Alavés on July 20 and Manchester United taking on Atlético de Madrid in Oslo a day before their match with Rayo Vallecano.

The LaLiga vs. Premier League fixtures in the UK across the weekend of July 30-31 are as follows:

Saturday 30 July (all BST)

Arsenal v Sevilla FC (Emirates Stadium) 12:30pm

Bournemouth v Real Sociedad (Vitality Stadium) 3:00pm

Brentford v Real Betis (Brentford Community Stadium) 3:00pm

Brighton & Hove Albion v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (Amex Stadium) 3:00pm

Newcastle United v Athletic Club (St. James’ Park) 3:00pm

Southampton v Villarreal CF (St. Mary’s Stadium) 3:00pm

Nottingham Forest v Valencia CF (The City Ground) 6:00pm

Sunday 31 July (all BST)

Fulham v Villarreal CF (Craven Cottage) 3:00pm

Manchester United v Rayo Vallecano (Old Trafford) 4:00pm

Leicester City v Sevilla FC (King Power Stadium) 6:00pm

Additional matches:

Saturday July 16

Sevilla FC v Tottenham (Seoul World Cup Stadium)

Wednesday July 20

Deportivo Alavés v Wolverhampton Wanderers (Camilo Cano Stadium, La Nucía)

Wednesday July 27

Real Betis v Olympique de Marseille (Chesterfield)

Saturday July 30

Atlético de Madrid v Manchester United (Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo)

Saturday August 7

UD Almería v Al Hilal SFC (Burton upon Trent)