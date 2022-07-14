Chelsea on the verge of signing reported Barcelona target Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea and Napoli have agreed the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly for a fee of €40m according to Fabrizio Romano. The Senegalese centre-back will put pen to paper today before flying to Los Angeles and joining up with his new teammates for pre-season. Barcelona had been linked with him but he’s Chelsea-bound.

Koulibaly will become Chelsea’s second signing of the new era – there was a change of ownership at the West London club recently. The first was Raheem Sterling, who they prised from Manchester City yesterday. Koulibaly brings some much-needed steel, experience and quality to a defence that’s been really weakened this close-season – Antonio Rudiger left for Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen has joined Barcelona.

Koulibaly, a 31-year-old Senegalese centre-back with 62 caps for his country to his name, has been at Napoli since 2014. He’s made 314 appearances for the Italian club. He’s ready for a new challenge in England and will also be preparing for the World Cup in Qatar later this year – he has just won the African Cup of Nations with Senegal and will be aiming high in the Middle East.