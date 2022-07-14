Cesc Fabregas set to move to Como following Las Palmas rejection

Former Spanish international and World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas is about to take the next step of his career, leaving top flight football for the first time. Following the expiry of his contract, Fabrizio Romano says that Fabregas will join Serie B side Como on a two-year deal.

Fabregas is a free agent after his spell at AS Monaco and had spoken of his need to play following isolation from the first team and a serious injury in France.

He had been in talks with Las Palmas for weeks, as their President Miguel Angel Ramirez confirmed to Cadena SER, but the two parties were unable to find an agreement. Ramirez stated that Las Palmas couldn’t offer him a role after his retirement, which was crucial for the Catalan midfielder.

Fabregas, now 35, looks to be winding down his career in the second division of Italian football. Given Ramirez’s comments, it suggests that Fabregas may go into coaching after his playing days end. Managed by many of the finest minds of 21st century football, Fabregas will have no shortage of experience to draw upon.