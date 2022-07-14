Celtic defender confirms Atletico Madrid approach

It is no secret that Atletico Madrid are looking for a right-back this summer and now it is no longer a secret who they have been looking at. Celtic defender Josip Juranovic has confirmed that Los Rojiblancos have made an approach for him.

The Croatian international has been plying his trade in Scottish football for a just a year, but made a big impression as Ange Postecoglou’s side stormed to the title.

The topic had been avoided until now, but Mundo Deportivo translated an interview with Juranovic from Croatian channel RTL, in which he admitted there was interest from Atleti.

“I know there were some stories, but honestly I didn’t even ask my agent about it. It didn’t matter to me and I have to keep my feet on the ground, even if in the end, it was Atletico Madrid. Even so, I am already at a great club, Celtic.”

The fact that Celtic are also in the Champions League this year may also make it more difficult for Atleti.

“I finally have the chance to play in the Champions League here. All I am thinking about is hearing the atmosphere, that anthem and playing on that stage.”

Ever since Kieran Trippier left, Atletico Madrid have struggled to find a balanced system. Diego Simeone devised the perfect plan to win the league during the 2020-21 season for the players he had, but without Trippier that system looks lopsided. If Atleti are to have a shot at the title this year, they will have to make an addition or look to alter their strategy again.