Carlo Ancelotti speaks on remaining Real Madrid transfer plans for the summer

The cliche runs that getting your business done early is the ideal preparation ahead of the season and if so, Real Madrid are sitting pretty. Following the rejection of Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos were quick to move for Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger. Since, it’s been all quiet on the arrival front.

Speaking today in a press conference, Carlo Ancelotti was asked whether there was anything else in the pipeline.

“I can tell you we won’t sign anyone. We’re fine as it is,” he told Managing Madrid.

One of the rumoured potential exits that could be down the line was Belgian forward Eden Hazard. Yet when asked about their attacking options, Ancelotti surprisingly mentioned Hazard’s name in conjunction with the number nine role.

“We have a lot of options for that position. Benzema is the top one. But, we have to understand it’ll be a strange season with the World Cup in the middle. Given the quality Eden has, it could be good for us to have him there.”

Following the departure of Luka Jovic to Fiorentina, Real Madrid are left with Mariano Diaz and Borja Mayoral to choose from, as well as youngster Juanmi Latasa. If Ancelotti is considering Hazard as an option up front, it might signal further departures or merely a desire to have an alternative style of forward available. As has been seen in recent seasons too, there is little trust in Mariano to lead the line.