Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong that he needs to leave for Manchester United

Barcelona have told Frenkie de Jong that he needs to leave the club this summer transfer window according to Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona have agreed a deal with Manchester United for the Dutchman – a package worth €85m – but he wants to stay.

From a financial perspective, however, his departure would be hugely beneficial to Barcelona. It would clear between €30m and €35m to register new players, something Barcelona are struggling to do at this moment in time. Xavi Hernandez likes Frenkie and would rather keep him but the decision is financial. If Frenkie does go Barcelona will target Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

It helps that Barcelona are stacked in midfield. Sergio Busquets and Pedri are the two indisputable starters but Gavi, Franck Kessie, Sergi Roberto and Nico Gonzalez are all capable options in their own right. That softens the blow of losing Frenkie, who joined Barcelona from Ajax three years ago.