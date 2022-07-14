Barcelona reach agreement with Alex Collado to extend his contract until 2024

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Alex Collado to extend the forward’s contract until the summer of 2024 according to Gabriel Sans. It had been due to expire in the summer of 2023. The deal isn’t signed yet but it’s completely agreed.

Collado, 23, was born in Sabadell in Catalonia and joined Barcelona at the age of eleven after spells with Mercantil and Espanyol. He made his debut for Barcelona B eight years later before making his senior bow the following year. Since then he’s played just two games for the first team – he spent the second half of last season on loan in Andalusia with Granada.

Barcelona are doing lots of business this summer. They’ve tied down several of their most talented youngsters on long-term deals with huge release clauses and have just announced that Ousmane Dembele will be staying at the club. They’ve also completed deals for Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha. And they’re not done yet by any means.