Barcelona present Turkish wonderkid due to play under Rafa Marquez

Barcelona’s busy summer in the transfer market extends beyond the first team, as the Barca Atletic squad looks to undergo a major changes too.

On Thursday it was announced that the second team would be taken over by Mexican legend Rafa Marquez, replacing Sergi Barjuan.

In addition to Pablo Torre, Marquez will also have another star signing to aid him in his first senior job. The club presented Turkish wonderkid Emre Demir, 18, who moves from Kayserispor.

Turkish wonderkid Emre Demir was today presented by Barcelona. He arrives from Kayserispor and will play for Barca Atletic next season.pic.twitter.com/YCZp81gfMi — Football España (@footballespana_) July 14, 2022

He signs a five-year deal with Barcelona, which was agreed and announced last September. Making his debut aged 15, Demir also holds the record for youngest goalscorer in the Turkish Superlig. A midfielder noted for his pace and ambidextrous feet, Demir adds to their already considerably young midfield talent at the club.

Last season he played 38 games for Kayserispor, scoring 4 goals and assisting twice. Given he was able to cut it in the top division of Turkish football, it seems somewhat counterproductive for Demir to drop down to the third tier of Spanish football. With Torre, Gavi, Franck Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Sergi Roberto, it seems unlikely he will get too many opportunities in the first team.