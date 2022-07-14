Barcelona officially announce that Ousmane Dembele has renewed his contract with the club

Barcelona have officially announced that Ousmane Dembele has signed a new contract with the club that will make him their player until at least the summer of 2024. The 24-year-old Frenchman will be presented later this week. He’s staying.

Xavi Hernandez wanted to sign both Dembele and Brazilian international Raphinha – and he’s gotten both of them. Raphinha joined the club from Leeds United yesterday afternoon and now Dembele’s signature has also been confirmed. Both players add a real dynamism to Barcelona’s frontline and are exciting arrivals.

Dembele’s future has been up in the air for months. His previous deal expired at the end of June and his representatives had been shopping him around to the rest of the European elite – but the 24-year-old wanted to stay at Barcelona and work with Xavi.

Barcelona finished 13 points behind Real Madrid last season and failed to win any silverware – that’s unacceptable at Camp Nou. Joan Laporta has been working hard all summer to give Xavi the tools to cut that gap next season and return Barcelona to their rightful place – competing for major honours in Spain and Europe.