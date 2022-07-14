Barcelona Atletic appoint Rafa Marquez as their new coach

Barcelona Atletic have appointed Rafa Marquez as their new coach according to an official club statement. The Mexican, a decorated Barcelona player in his day, has signed a two-year deal that will see him take charge of Barcelona B until the summer of 2024.

Marquez spent seven seasons at Camp Nou as a player between 2003 and 2010 – the duration of Joan Laporta’s first reign as president of the club. His spell in charge of Barcelona Atletic will get underway this Friday when the team’s pre-season begins with the usual medical tests. He’ll run his first session the next day.

Marquez joined Barcelona initially in the summer of 2003 from French side Monaco, becoming the first Mexican to play for the club. He was part of the team that won La Liga in 2004/05 and 2005/06, with Barcelona also winning the Champions League in Paris in the latter season. He played most of his football at Barcelona under Frank Rijkaard but was also present for Pep Guardiola’s first two seasons in charge and the glory that came with that – two more La Liga titles and another European Cup.